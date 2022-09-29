Highlights from Ottawa Magazine’s 2022 Best Restaurants Event 

BY Ottawa Magazine

Inspired by the pages of Ottawa Magazine’s Where to Eat Now issue, the annual Best Restaurants event was held Monday night in the historic Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park. Bringing together 14 of the city’s must-try restaurants and more than 450 guests, the night was a delicious celebration of the city’s culinary scene.

Cantina Gia’s caprese ravioli, beef tartar from Corner Peach, and a decadent cannelé from Aiana were just a few of the all-you-can-eat bites guests enjoyed throughout the night. Paired with this eclectic food menu was an assortment of curated cocktails, beer and wine lists — including sips from Beau’s, Two Sisters Vineyards, J. Lohr, Dunrobin Distilleries, Vodkow, Beronia, Sheringham Seaside Gin, El Dorado, and Mezzacorona.

A special thanks goes out to our additional sponsors Distinctive Bathrooms & Kitchens, Chef’s Paradise, and Duane Francis Wealth Creation.

Here’s a look at the full food menu:

Aiana: Foie Gras Bonbons, Corn Fritters, Cannelé

Arlo: Fresh East Coast Oysters with Bloody Caesar Mignonette

Brassica: Mushrooms on Toast with Pickled Onions & Balsamic

Cantina Gia: Caprese Ravioli, Anolini Porchetta Sandwich

Corner Peach: Beef Tartare with Sourdourgh Toast, Shrimp Crudo with Chili Crunch & Orange/Red Currant Mignonette, Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Giulia: Chocolate Soft Serve Gelato

J:Unique: Godzilla Bites, Seared Tuna with Salad

Le Poisson Bleu: Swordfish Prosciutto & Melon, Croque en bouche

Paper Tiger: Tuna Crudo, Scallop Seviche

Parkdale Food Centre: 3 Sisters Soup, 13: ASE Pili Pili Chocolate Cookies

Parlour: Gazpacho, Beet-Dyed Deviled Eggs/ Chicken Skin, 12-Hour Beef Brisket Burger

Raphael Express: Traditional Ceviche, Causa Limena

Saigon Food and Drink Ottawa: Pork Slider, Braised Pork Belly on Rice, Chicken and Shrimp Skewers, Mango in the Market Cocktail

Stofa Restaurant: Campanelle with Autumn Flavours

