Early-bird tickets for Ottawa Magazine’s Best Restaurants 2020 event on sale now

BY Ottawa Magazine Staff

On Tuesday, May 5, Ottawa Magazine will host its annual Best Restaurants event to celebrate the work of the city’s most talented chefs and restaurateurs. This year, the focus is on new restaurants, making it an ideal way to discover the latest additions to Ottawa’s thriving food scene. Along with plenty of wine, cocktails and beer, signature dishes from top restaurants across the city will be presented, offering ticket holders a unique chance to explore Ottawa’s diverse restaurant scene inside the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park.

This year, the event also serves as the launch of the Ottawa Magazine Food Foundation, a new way for us to help Ottawa charities who work to improve access to healthy food for our vulnerable neighbours.

All you have to do is bring your appetite. Early bird tickets are available until February 7 for a discounted rate of $110 per ticket (savings of $15 off the regular price of $125 per ticket).

Don’t miss out as no door tickets will be available on the day of the event.

Must be 19+ to attend, includes all sample dishes and beverages.

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Horticulture Building, Lansdowne Park

1525 Princess Patricia Way, Ottawa