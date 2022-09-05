Ottawa Magazine’s Best Restaurants event is back!

BY Ottawa Magazine

After a two-year hiatus, the food fest returns to the Horticulture Building on September 26.

On Monday September 26, the pages of Ottawa Magazine’s Where to Eat Now issue will come to life as the featured chefs and restaurants gather for a food event like no other. Along with plenty of wine, cocktails and beer, signature dishes from acclaimed restaurants across the city will be presented, offering ticket holders a unique chance to explore Ottawa’s diverse restaurant scene inside the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park.

Ottawa is a cultural mosaic, and there’s no better way to explore it than through its vibrant and eclectic food scene. For those who attended the magazine’s Best Restaurants event in 2019, you know the drill — all food and drinks are covered with your ticket price, so if you’ve got an appetite for culinary excellence, this is not one to miss!

Confirmed restaurants include:

Aiana

Arlo

Brassica

Cantina Gia

Giulia

Paper Tiger

Parlour

Le Poisson Bleu

Saigon Food and Drink Ottawa

Raphael Express

Stofa

Parkdale Food Centre

Must be 19+ to attend.

Date: Monday, September 26, 2022

Time: 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm ET

Where: Horticulture Building, Lansdowne Park, 1525 Princess Patricia Way, Ottawa, ON

What: A food and drink experience featuring food stations hosted by the city’s top restaurants. Join us for a variety of dishes, an array of food, as well as wine, beer and cocktails from some of the most celebrated brands in the country.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW