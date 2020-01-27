Dal Moro’s brings to-go fresh pasta to the ByWard Market

BY Sarah Brown

Cheap, fast, fresh. It’s a surefire recipe for a successful pasta chain in Italy and the Venice-based Dal Moro’s recently expanded to Canada, replicating the concept. The first four express takeout restaurants opened in 2018 and 2019 in Toronto. Ottawa’s ByWard Market location makes five.

The idea is that time-crunched carb lovers can design their own Italian meal by choosing a fresh pasta (there are six options) and sauce (12 sauces), further customizing with toppings if they so desire.

The pasta is always fresh, made throughout the day and popped into the boiling water as each order is taken.

Those who have time to sit down, can. The restaurant, which has a liquor license, seats 24.

Sample Menu Items

Amatriciana: Fresh pasta of choice with fresh tomato sauce, smoked bacon, onions, black pepper

Pesto (vegetarian): Fresh pasta of choice with fresh basil, pine nuts, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, garlic

Chicken Alfredo (halal): Fresh pasta of choice with white cream sauce, halal chicken, parmesan, garlic

Aglio, Olio & Peperoncino (vegan): Fresh pasta of choice with extra virgin olive oil, red chili flakes, garlic powder

Cacio E Pepe: Fresh pasta of choice with white cream sauce, pecorino cheese, black pepper

Hot Tip: Eat it right away if you can. Cooked fresh, the pasta tastes best right out of the boiling water when it’s at its al dente.

Hot Tip #2: Have a drink. The Ottawa Dal Moro’s is the first location to feature beer on tap, with five taps and a plan to promote some local favourites.

Hot Tip #3: Sweet lovers will be happy to hear that there are individual tiramisu portions — classic and nutella — to finish the meal.

8 ByWard Market, $8-$12 per portion

Open every day, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.