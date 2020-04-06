Life can still be sweet — DIY projects for busy kids

BY Sarah Brown

Need a break from coming up with crafty projects as we head into a second month of stay-at-home with no break on the immediate horizon?

Creative bakeries and food shops have your back with all kinds of fun DIY kits that are both tasty and, in some cases, educational, too.

Here are a few options to shake things up with a surprise delivery every week or two (note: have earplugs handy for when the sugar high kicks in).

An Egg-cellent Decorating Kit

Thyme & Again has Easter covered. Their Easter Cookie Decorating Kit includes 10 bunny- and egg-shaped cookies along with three piping bags of icing and a selection of sprinkles.

Cost: $22

Get it: Order online or pick up from the shop.

Hot tip: We notice Thyme & Again also has an adult-themed DIY kit. It includes a bottle of wine and a selection of cheese, charcuterie, and crackers. Pretty sure we can assemble this!

An Eat and Learn Kit

Jamie-Lynn Pokrzywka of Batter Up Bakery is the creative mind behind a whole slew of sweet decorating kits that would definitely be teacher approved. We love the Math Is Fun kit, which includes six sugar cookies in the shape of numbers, piping bags of icing, and sprinkles. There’s even a practise page where kids can plug in their cookies and do the addition and subtraction. Also in the Batter Up repertoire: Solar System Expedition, Dinos & Unicorns, In the Ocean, and more.

Cost: From $23-$32 (depending on the kit)

Get it: There is a weekly Saturday delivery. Buyers can also opt to be notified when their order is ready and stop by Batter Up Baker HQ to pick it up.

A Trip South Kit

La Catrina Churros in the ByWard Market has made a kit featuring everyone’s favourite southern sweet treat — churros! The DIY kit includes five churros and three dipping sauces, along with marshmallows and chocolate chips. The kit includes a picture of a Mexican mask for a post-snack colouring project.

Cost: $25

Get it: Check out the kit on La Catrina Churros’s Facebook page then email uortega@lacatrinachurros.com to set up a time and date for delivery.

Go For a Dip

Sisters Christina and Dahlia are the bakers behind Valentina’s Sweet Treats and the masterminds behind a series of cake pop decorating kits. Each kit includes four cake pops, three types of sprinkles, and three packages of colourful (think pink, purple, and green) candy melts for dipping.

Cost: $25

Get It: Check out their kits on their Instagram @valentinasweets then email through the website to find out the next available delivery date (these bakers are busy!) and place an order. Kits are delivered on Saturdays.