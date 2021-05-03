Local Love — a roundup of stylish treasures by city designers

Small Wonder

In his studio at House of Falconer in Picton, multi- disciplinary artist Jonathan Kaiser nurtures a succession of tiny living sculptures known as bonsai. “Watching them grow and develop aesthetically helps me look forward to the passage of time. Thinking about how to nurture and shape a little plant also helps me notice the unique qualities and beauty of the mature trees that I see in rural Ontario,” he explains. The miniature masterpieces come with detailed care cards (he sells bonsai that are tolerant of the low humidity we experience during canadian winters). Kaiser’s work is available at his studio and via his Instagram.

Moonstruck

She calls it a talisman of sorts, a little piece of glowing magic. Jewellery designer Lissa Bowie’s Mooncoin reversible pendants pair recycled brass and copper with recycled sterling silver. She hammers the metals by hand to mimic the moon’s surface, then solders the pieces to create the two-sided pendant. Bowie also designs earrings and rings that play on the lunar theme. Free Forms

Lisa Creskey describes her functional clay mugs as “intimate objects — we hold them close, and they are part of our daily routine.” The mugs also serve the dual purpose of allowing the artist to share the intimacy she feels as she observes birds going about their daily routines. Each porcelain cup is individually painted and carved, each unique. “Porcelain feels like the perfect medium for translating my experiences because it is both delicate and strong and can glow with the colours of the birds I hand-paint and carve.” Find creskey’s work at l.a. pai gallery. Small World

Her collage works are tiny and whimsical, inviting viewers into her imagined worlds. Rebecca Clouatre finds her owls and flowers, moons and butterflies, in old books and magazines discovered at thrift shops and yard sales. She then plays with scale — and the viewer’s mind — through her surrealistic matchups. Look her up on instagram, and be the first to know as she posts her latest pieces to her online shop.