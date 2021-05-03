Local Love — a roundup of stylish treasures by city designers

What we love and where to find it: our curated roundup of lovely local finds.
Pair Up
In these uncertain times, artist Christina Ballhorn of Lost Thread Weaving finds comfort in the meditative work of beading. Lately inspired by agate stone patterns and geodes, Ballhorn, who also co-owns the Flock and Workshop boutiques, says she comes up with her rich colour combinations through exploring everything from the natural world around her to the latest fashion trends. She names each pair of earrings — some after friends and family, others after fictional or mythological characters she admires. Find her designs through her boutiques.
Green With Envy
Bold but natural. Emily Caillier of Emily’s Interiors creates an oh-so-warm feature wall as a backdrop to this soaker tub. The subway-tile shape is timeless; the emerald tone and matte finish are modern. Sourced from Euro Tile & Stone, the tile is installed vertically to draw the eye upward and highlight the high ceiling.
Sage Advice
Warm and inviting, the kitchen is the star of this modern makeover by Grassroots Design and Build. For this wartime-era home in the Civic Hospital area, Grassroots designed the cabinetry, which was built by Handwerk and painted in Farrow & Ball’s Green Smoke.
Pull Up a Chair
A self-described obsessive, Chris De Champlain studied cabinetmaking at Algonquin College but considers the majority of his skills self-taught, the result of building, researching, and studying the techniques of the many designers and craftspeople he admires. The owner of Custom Creation Woodworking pays homage to Hans Wegner’s CH25 lounge chair with a design that is practical, inviting, and comfortable, with finessed curves and meticulous attention to detail. Wondering about the seat and back? it takes up to 14 hours to weave from start to finish.
Small Wonder
In his studio at House of Falconer in Picton, multi- disciplinary artist Jonathan Kaiser nurtures a succession of tiny living sculptures known as bonsai. “Watching them grow and develop aesthetically helps me look forward to the passage of time. Thinking about how to nurture and shape a little plant also helps me notice the unique qualities and beauty of the mature trees that I see in rural Ontario,” he explains. The miniature masterpieces come with detailed care cards (he sells bonsai that are tolerant of the low humidity we experience during canadian winters). Kaiser’s work is available at his studio and via his Instagram.
Moonstruck
She calls it a talisman of sorts, a little piece of glowing magic. Jewellery designer Lissa Bowie’s Mooncoin reversible pendants pair recycled brass and copper with recycled sterling silver. She hammers the metals by hand to mimic the moon’s surface, then solders the pieces to create the two-sided pendant. Bowie also designs earrings and rings that play on the lunar theme.
Free Forms
Lisa Creskey describes her functional clay mugs as “intimate objects — we hold them close, and they are part of our daily routine.” The mugs also serve the dual purpose of allowing the artist to share the intimacy she feels as she observes birds going about their daily routines. Each porcelain cup is individually painted and carved, each unique. “Porcelain feels like the perfect medium for translating my experiences because it is both delicate and strong and can glow with the colours of the birds I hand-paint and carve.” Find creskey’s work at l.a. pai gallery.
Small World
Her collage works are tiny and whimsical, inviting viewers into her imagined worlds. Rebecca Clouatre finds her owls and flowers, moons and butterflies, in old books and magazines discovered at thrift shops and yard sales. She then plays with scale — and the viewer’s mind — through her surrealistic matchups. Look her up on instagram, and be the first to know as she posts her latest pieces to her online shop.
Wrap It Up
Laura Swan hand-knits her twist headbands in hypoallergenic alpaca and merino wools. The alpaca is lightweight yet super warm, while the merino yarn is heavier, giving the headband a more luxurious feel. Swan’s company name, Wander with Wool, references the notion that we can all be comfortable outside on chilly days while still remaining stylish. Watch for swan at periodic pop-up shops, or order through her website.