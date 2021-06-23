Maht, Cô Châm, Harmony, and Huong’s — Top picks from Chinatown

There’s a world of flavours to enjoy in Chinatown — as well as plenty of places that now sell beer, wine, and cider to accompany those delicious meals. Here, four reliable dishes and suggestions for picking up a drink along the way. Maht’s Japchae

726 Somerset St. W.

Maht, meaning “flavours’’ in Korean, serves up big flavour from its small spot in Chinatown. Japchae, a bowl of stir-fried glass noodles with a tangle of bright vegetables, comes served atop purple rice and with zippy homemade kimchi. The bowl is amped up with your choice of Maht’s house sauces: sweet and spicy gochujang, tamari ginger sauce, or toasted sesame mayo. Although this is a filling vegan option on its own for $18, you can also opt to order the “japchae bundle” for two ($48) with your choice of protein (organic tofu, smoked shrimp, or bulgogi beef ) atop the glass noodles, along with two kimchi pancakes and miso soup (both also vegan).

Pair with: Pop a couple of doors down to Spark Beer to pair your japchae with one of their hoppy brews, maybe the Ovington Electric Pale Ale.

Cô Châm’s bánh mì

780 Somerset St. W.