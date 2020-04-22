Stofa-on-the-Sofa — how Chef Jason Sawision adapted his menu for at-home eating

BY Dayanti Karunaratne

Yes, Stofa is now open for business! The Wellington West restaurant, which opened in 2017 and is known for its creative high-end cuisine, launched its at-home-dining menu last week. It’s a family-style approach featuring homemade bread and fresh sides, exciting mains, and sweet endings — all with that surprising-but-reliable Stofa flair. As reviewer Hattie Klotz wrote, “The menu is eclectic and includes some unfamiliar ingredients. On the night of my visit, chicken is nowhere to be found. In other words, there’s no safety net for unadventurous eaters. But you won’t need one; just surrender yourself to the masterful hands of chef-owner Jason Sawision.” The meals are priced at $125 (plus HST) and are designed to feed a family of four (“comfortably” — which we’re thinking means some exciting lunches the following day!). Stofa is offering the family are available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for curbside pickup, or delivery for a $5 charge. Order here. We caught up with Sawision to find out how he adapted to the forced closure of his restaurant, the inspiration behind his family meals, and the future of the restaurant industry.

What factors did you consider when deciding to launch a take-home/delivery menu?

We considered many factors surrounding take-home/delivery. The safety of our staff and customers was at the forefront. Finding ways to make it work so that everyone would be as safe as possible was paramount to opening in this fashion. Then we had to consider things like style of food, and what we thought people were looking for at this time. That’s why we have focused on the family style dinners. Lastly, we had to put a lot of thought into how to make the process from ordering, to production, to packaging, to delivery to the customers as streamlined as possible. What inspired the menu options?

Family Meals really and the fact that people are eating together more than ever now. Giving people a night off to relax from cooking and enjoy something that is comforting and filling, as well as interesting (and hopefully some leftovers for the next day).