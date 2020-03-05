Dr. Greger | Latvian Tragedy | Do It For the Grain

BY Dayanti Karunaratne

Dr. Greger in Ottawa

Renowned physician, author, and nutrition expert Dr. Michael Greger will speak about the evidence behind sustainable weight loss following the release of his new book, “How Not To Diet”, a New York Times best seller. Hosted by VegOttawa, the event includes a question and answer session and a book signing.

$12-$41

6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9

Algonquin Commons Theatre, 1385 Woodroffe Ave., Building E

The Latvian Tragedy

A little-known chapter in history is brought to life through heartbreaking photographs and documents that show how Latvians suffered at the hands of Soviet and German invaders in 1940–1941. Latvians were deported, imprisoned, and executed, and the fate of the country’s Jews, Roma, the mentally challenged, and suspected Communist sympathizers was worse.

Free

Until March 22 (except March 5 and 19)

Barney Danson Theatre, Canadian War Museum, 1 Vimy Place

Do It For the Grain at Driphouse

You’ve seen their zines at coffee shops around town, and this is your chance to connect with the people behind Do It For the Grain, a free independent photography publication. This exhibit will show select works from their first year, as well as photographs from key contributors and announcements about their community initiatives.

Free

8 p.m.Thursday, March 5. (Exhibit on view until May.)

Driphouse Cafe, 340B Parkdale Ave.