David Catian at Orange | Kombucha workshop | Indigenous 150+ at SAW Video

BY Dayanti Karunaratne

“Heroes” opens at Orange Art Gallery

Artist David Catian is known for his colourful portraits of celebrities and expressive works that explore the human experience. Take in his work while mingling with other art lovers and sipping on custom ($5) cocktails at the charming gallery between Chinatown and Hintonburg

Free.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Orange Art Gallery, 290 City Centre Ave.

Kombucha + Cocktails at the Canadian Museum of Nature

Discover the science behind kombucha — and how it can ramp up your cocktail game — at this special workshop. Museum scientist Scott Rufolo will talk fermentation, while mixologist Jovan Morales of Kinki Lounge will shake and stir concoctions like spiced jalapeno ginger margaritas and elderberry kombucha spiked with vodka. Must be over 19 to attend.

$50 ($45 for museum members).

Thursday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Canadian Museum of Nature, 240 McLeod St.

One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk

This film explores the life of the late Igloolik elder Noah Piugattuk, who was born in 1900 and passed away in 1996 — which means it tells the story of momentous cultural change and the relocation of Inuit people, of resiliency and adaptation. Following the Ottawa premiere, director Lucy Tulugarjuk (Fast Runner) and Tessa Kunuk, who debuts in the film in the role of Nattuk, will answer questions from the audience and speak about their experiences making the film.

$16 ($14 in advance).

Thursday, Feb. 13. 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Alma Duncan Salon, Ottawa Art Gallery, 10 Daly Ave.