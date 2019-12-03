Going Out

Euro films | Christmas for dogs | SPAO sale
BY Dayanti Karunaratne
POSTED December 3, 2019 12:30 pm

A still from Beside Me, a film from Romania that plays Sat., Dec. 7 as part of the EUFF

European Union Film Festival
The 34th iteration of this series brings the best of contemporary cinema produced in the EU to Ottawa. There’s a coming-of-age drama from Ireland, a tension-filled tale of courage from Malta, and even a film from Romania about connecting with strangers while stranded in a train station.
$14; $10 for seniors, students, and children. Free for members of Canadian Film Institute or Ottawa Art Gallery
Various times, Friday, Dec. 6 – Sunday, Dec. 8
Alma Duncan Salon, Ottawa Art Gallery, 10 Daly Ave.

Pop-up Christmas shop for dogs
If you’re going to indulge your pup this holiday, this is the way to do it: let the furry one come along, snack on wine and cheese (vegan options too!), do the photo booth thing, and mingle with local vendors who specialize in natural pet products.
$25
3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8
NatuRaw Nutrition, 486 Route 105, Chelsea, QC

Photo by SPAO student Marcela Ochman

SPAO print sale
Drop in to the chic HQ of SPAO (School of Photographic Arts Ottawa) for nibbles and a chance to shop their end of year garage sale. All prints — from silver gelatin prints handmade in the darkroom to colour inkjet prints — are $50. They’re also selling equipment like gently used gear, including vintage and digital cameras, tripods and lenses.
Free
4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6
SPAO, 77 Pamilla St.