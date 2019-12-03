Euro films | Christmas for dogs | SPAO sale

BY Dayanti Karunaratne

European Union Film Festival

The 34th iteration of this series brings the best of contemporary cinema produced in the EU to Ottawa. There’s a coming-of-age drama from Ireland, a tension-filled tale of courage from Malta, and even a film from Romania about connecting with strangers while stranded in a train station.

$14; $10 for seniors, students, and children. Free for members of Canadian Film Institute or Ottawa Art Gallery

Various times, Friday, Dec. 6 – Sunday, Dec. 8

Alma Duncan Salon, Ottawa Art Gallery, 10 Daly Ave.

Pop-up Christmas shop for dogs

If you’re going to indulge your pup this holiday, this is the way to do it: let the furry one come along, snack on wine and cheese (vegan options too!), do the photo booth thing, and mingle with local vendors who specialize in natural pet products.

$25

3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8

NatuRaw Nutrition, 486 Route 105, Chelsea, QC

SPAO print sale

Drop in to the chic HQ of SPAO (School of Photographic Arts Ottawa) for nibbles and a chance to shop their end of year garage sale. All prints — from silver gelatin prints handmade in the darkroom to colour inkjet prints — are $50. They’re also selling equipment like gently used gear, including vintage and digital cameras, tripods and lenses.

Free

4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6

SPAO, 77 Pamilla St.