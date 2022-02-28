Find cozy, cute rooms, local beer, and a pet-friendly policy at Somewhere Inn Calabogie

BY Melanie Scott

Joel Greaves and Devon Vaillancourt bought a roadside motel in the Calabogie countryside to help city folk embrace nature.

Greaves and Vaillancourt, city slickers themselves, had an idea: create an escape where people could experience the outdoors. “It was always a dream of mine,” says Greaves. His dream became Vaillan – court’s as well. Even though Jocko’s Beach Resort and Motel wasn’t on the market when they first came across it, they kept an eye out for a for sale sign, and serendipity worked in their favour.

Jocko’s was still up and running when they made their offer. As Vaillancourt explains, they wanted to get a feel for the place before committing, so spent a night there. “The decor was dated, but we felt really good about the property and the bones of the place.” After a few pandemic-related delays, renovations were completed in time for a Labour Day opening. The new iteration is Somewhere Inn.

The rooms are not typical of most roadside motels — they measure around 400 square feet, and having that much space to work with allowed for some luxurious upgrades such as soaker tubs and propane fireplaces.

This is a place to unwind — rooms are equipped with board games instead of televisions. (For those looking to escape with their laptop, Wi-Fi is available.) And for those who have a pooch in tow, Greaves and Vaillancourt report that 40 per cent of their clientele bring their dogs. Oenophiles and craft-beer lovers can order from an extensive selection at the motel’s bottle shop, and those who like to linger in bed can ask for breakfast to be delivered to their room by a local food purveyor.

The couple’s overarching goal is to provide visitors an opportunity to disconnect, kick back, and just do nothing — something from which we could all benefit.

Somewhere Inn Calabogie 5254 Calabogie Rd., Calabogie, Ontario