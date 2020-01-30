Jim Cuddy at NAC | Waacking workshop | Unikkaaqtuarniq

BY Dayanti Karunaratne



The Jim Cuddy Band

Enjoy the iconic voice of Blue Rodeo frontman Jim Cuddy comes to Southam Hall. Expect to see the band members in sync like never before at the concert, which is part of a cross-country tour promoting the latest album, Countrywide Soul. After all, it was recorded live in Jim’s family barn with an aim to capture the excitement of a live show.

From $44.50

7:30 p.m., Friday, January 31

National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

Waacking pop-up workshop at Routhier Community Centre

It’s also known as “whacking” or “punking”. It started in the clubs of LA in the 1970s, and it’s influenced by black and white films, Kung fu movies, and comic books, waacking involves dramatic posing and fast arm movements. And it sounds like a great way to get your heart going in the dead of winter! Hosted by Moov Ottawa Dance, the workshop starts with an introduction and closes with some slightly more advanced movements.

$25

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Routhier Community Centre, 712 Guiges Ave.

Unikkaaqtuarniq: An outdoor snow screening

Take in short films by Indigenous filmmakers on a very unique — this theatre is made of snow! The hour-long presentation includes stories as well as audio and video projections by local artists and Indigenous youth from Ottawa’s Assembly of Seven Generations. The stories in this film program come from the Inuit, Sami, and other northern Indigenous cultures, and tell of Arctic survival, the changing seasons of dark and light, of colonialism, and of climate change.

Free

Lansdowne Park, 1525 Princess Patricia Way

Friday, Jan. 31 – Sunday, Feb. 3. See event link for show times