Llama llama | A tribute to Viola Desmond | Jenn Grant

BY Dayanti Karunaratne



Llama Llama Live

If you love the books and TV show chronicling the little llama and her llama mama, you’ll revel in this musical by Bay Area Children’s Theatre. Perfect for kids aged 3 – 6, and anyone who loves a peppy earworm.

$25

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2 p.m.

Centrepointe Theatre, 101 Centrepointe Dr.

A tribute to Viola Desmond

Known as “Canada’s Rosa Parks”, Viola Desmond took a stand against segregation in Nova Scotia in 1946 by refusing to leave a “whites only” section of a movie theatre. Her youngest sister, Wanda Robson (shown above), has continued Desmond’s legacy of raising awareness about racial discrimination, and was instrumental in getting her big sister’s image on the new $10 bill. Robson will speak about her experiences and answers questions; plus, seats from that theatre in New Glasgow, NS will be on display, and the Heritage Minute highlighting Desmond’s work will be screened.

$20

Thursday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m.

Theatre, Canadian Museum of History, 100 Laurier St., Gatineau

Jenn Grant at NAC

The Halifax songstress has a new album — Love, Inevitable — marking a new chapter in her life: motherhood. She brings the same gorgeous voice to songs that touch on her feelings moving through pregnancy and childbirth. Far from kiddy tunes, these songs carry the same magical, introspective quality that has made her an award-winning artist.

$31

Friday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Babs Asper Theatre, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.