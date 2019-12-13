Pierogi pop-up | Christmas market | Santa for dogs

BY Dayanti Karunaratne

Pierogis at Little Jo Berry’s

To launch the addition of Pierogi Me pierogies to the frozen takeout menu, Little Jo Berry’s is hosting a popup that showcases their specialties — sweet and savoury, vegan and gluten-free … check out the website of the Hamilton-based company to check out their menu and get your mouth watering! Pierogi Me crew will take over the kitchen and serve up a dinner to show off their flavours. Oat & Mill will be on site with their popular pie shakes.

Sun., Dec. 15, 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.

Little Jo Berry’s, 1305 Wellington St.

Christmas Market + Ottawa Guild of Potters at Lansdowne

It’s looking to be a mild day on Saturday, perfect for browsing under the twinkly lights at Lansdowne. Ring in the holiday season with artisanal vendors, as well as free activities and concerts — from horses and wagons to unicorns and princesses, there’s bound to be something for everyone. Pop into the OGP pottery sale in the Horticulture Building for one of a kind handmade gifts.

Free. Weekends until Dec. 22.

Lansdowne Park

Puppy pics with Santa

Let your pet pose with the mad n red at this holiday fundraiser hosted by VCA Bayview ANimal Hospital. For a $5 donation,get a digital copy of your pet’s picture with Santa; 100% of the proceeds go to Big Sky Ranch, a Kemptville sanctuary for domestic and large farm animals.

Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Bayview Animal Hospital, 1419 Carling Ave., #1407