Plant swap | Alex Cuba | Raised by Wolves

BY Dayanti Karunaratne

Plant Swap at Driphouse

Bring a plant, drink some wine, eat some food. Trade that plant for a new one, and get some botanical advice from The Urban Botanist. Plus, you’ll be geeking out on all things green with other plant lovers, all in the hip space that is Driphouse. (See link below for details about plant requirements.)

$30

Friday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Driphouse, 340b Parkdale Ave.

Alex Cuba at NAC

Escape the grey and cold with of Ottawa with the music of Cuban-Canadian Alex Cuba. The Grammy award winner offers a blend of Latin and jazz music, with poetic lyrics that have a way of connecting with audiences, no matter their background or musical taste.

Tickets from $41

Friday, Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m.

National Arts Centre, Babs Asper Theatre, 1 Elgin St.

Raised by Wolves x Saucony launch

Raised by Wolves is a made-in-Ottawa success story — a small streetwear company that has been growing in a big way. Its latest sneaker is a collaboration with athletic giant Saucony, and if you want a pair you’d better show up to the launch event! Kicks have been known to sell out in one day, and the Aya “Asphalt Jungle is bound to be popular with sneakerheads and runners alike. Drinks by Matron and Top Shelf Distillers, music by DJs Matt Tamblyn and Sacha Foster, art by Simon Petepiecec and Nathan Lang.

Free.

Friday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Cinghole, 5b Fairmont Ave.