Sultans of String | Local film fest | Pascale’s pop-up

BY Dayanti Karunaratne



Sultans of String @ Shenkman

Three-time JUNO nominees Sultans of String, led by Ottawa’s own Chris McKhool, come to town for their annual holiday concert, which showcases their New York Times-acclaimed Christmas Caravan album. The tour is also a fundraiser for UNHCR.

Tickets from $20. Thursday, Dec. 19. 8 p.m.

Shenkman Arts Centre, 245 Centrum Blvd.

Digi60 Film Fest

Love your city? Love filmmaking? Then get to know the folks at Digi60, an organization that support the work of filmmakers in Ottawa and Gatineau. This year’s program includes workshops and panels on everything from horror films to pitching a documentary, and it’s the perfect place to connect with fellow industry insiders.

Workshops by donation/PWYC; screenings from $10, or $35 for full festival pass

Dec. 20 – 22, Ottawa Art Gallery, Alma Duncan Salon, 10 Daly Ave.



Pascale’s Ice Cream — a pop-up

Call it a solstice party, a shopping-break, or simply a chance to stock up on Pascale’s All Natural Ice Cream (who needs a reason?). There will be special holiday creations, including hot chocolate, and revel in the warm community vibes that always seem to surround the cute takeout space that is Pascale’s.

12 – 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

Pascale’s Ice Cream, 571 Gladstone Ave