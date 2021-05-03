Calm, creative, and custom — A chic sanctuary in Alta Vista

For Fernando, too, the project presented an opportunity to juggle the practical and the ephemeral. “Anne’s father was an artist, and that truly permeates how she sees the world — she appreciates beautiful things and the subtleties of beautiful things,” explains Fernando. “She’s also fun and generous and charming, and I wanted that to come through in her and Dave’s space.” Fernando was also very conscious that the house, though dated, represented the vision of the original architect-owner. “I was always conscious of being reverent to vision of the architect but celebrating that form in new and exciting ways.”

The entranceway was the first order of business. It was so narrow that Anne would have to step back to let her visitors in before leading them down a dark and narrow hallway to the main living spaces. Today, it provides a fitting welcome — a wider corridor, with warm wall lighting hand-placed by Fernando, guides guests in. The other wall highlights exquisite cabinetry in a laminated beech by cabinetmaker Gregor Bruhn of Handwerk. The transformation was made possible when Plotnonplot extended the house by six feet to allow for the hallway to be widened and a laundry room and more storage to be tucked into a long skylit room hidden behind the cabinetry wall.

The hallway opens to a spectacular kitchen. The original space had been somewhat cramped and utilitarian, cut up to accommodate an equally modest family room. “It was described to us as ‘ergonomic’ when we bought the house,” says Anne with a laugh. By moving that family room upstairs, Plotnonplot had the space to design Anne’s dream kitchen — a place geared to cooking and entertaining but equally set up to emphasize the couple’s picture-perfect views over the river. A clean palette sees a continuation of the beech cabinetry in the hallway along one wall, the mood lightened by the soft glow given off by marble counters and white gloss cabinetry.