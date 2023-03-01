Cozy throws, elegant games, and more things for hibernation season

BY Lisa Balerna

During these last few years, we’ve had the opportunity to slow down and redefine what our homes mean to us. Homes are our safe haven from the outside world, our deepest reflection of who we are. As the wintery weather continues, here are some ideas to bring calm to our spaces and replenish our well-being.

Undercover appeal

Our primary bedroom is one the most important rooms in our home, and choices can have a big impact one’s mental state. I try to create an elevated feeling where it feels like I am sleeping at a fancy hotel. The easiest way to accomplish this is through quality bedding you can enjoy for years. Linen is a beautiful fabric that softens with time and can be used for all seasons. This particular duvet is made using only finest French flax linen and sustainably made in a fair-trade environment. Try adding decorative pillows and throws to make your bedroom your personal oasis. ldshoppe.com

Game Night

These days, games aren’t items to hide in our drawers. Some games are so beautifully designed that they can be integrated as part of your home decor. This one was

designed by Sung Wook Park. Umbra also carries aesthetically pleasing checkers and chess sets. I can’t think of a better way to disconnect from our devices and create beautiful memories over the holiday season. $50. Umbra.com

Makes Scents

Aromatherapy is the practice of using essential oils for therapeutic benefits. Scent can evoke memories and transport us to another place. Like watering a plant, it can become a part of your daily wellness routine. There are endless benefits documented – stress reduction, increased feelings of happiness, and improved sleep. I love this design-forward rechargeable, cordless diffuser, which makes it easy to move room to room without the need for an outlet. It can mist for up to 4 hours continuously and 8 hours intermittently when fully charged. sage.com

Cozy Up

This beautiful throw is a versatile piece of decor that can elevate any room in your home. Cozy up a favourite reading nook, soften a square space, add colour, and bring additional layer of warmth to your bedding while adding in texture for visual interest. Ultimately, the size and material determine cost, but there are many great options at various price points. From $56. zonemaison.com

Star Pitcher

The kitchen is where we spend the majority of our time (and where we typically invest the most money). It is where we connect in spontaneous ways over food. This unique and beautiful pitcher stands out with a woven rattan cover. Rattan is popular as it is a perfect way to bring warmth and add texture to our kitchen spaces. This jug holds two litres and is perfect for serving your favourite drink. $119. maisonblonde.com