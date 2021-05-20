A tale of two (amazingly cute) Airstream trailers

The outside bore no resemblance to what was happening on the inside. For a few years in the mid-2010s, the 1981 Airstream, emblazoned from bow to stern with a vinyl covering in Etsy’s signature orange, made its way across Ontario and Quebec each summer as part of an event known as the Etsy Road Trip. The vintage Airstream provided the perfect Instagram backdrop to the road trip’s series of outdoor craft markets.

During an Ottawa event, Emily Arbour half jokingly mentioned that if Etsy ever wanted to get rid of it to give her a call first.

A few years later, that phone call came. In the summer of 2018, Arbour, the busy owner of Cheerfully Made Goods + Markets in Almonte, took possession of the Airstream. Inside, she discovered dirt, disarray, and a whole lot of mouse droppings.