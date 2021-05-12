Exploring “new ruralism” in Chelsea and Kemptville

The move to rural living can be seen clearly in the small town of Kemptville, the commercial centre of North Grenville Township, which is growing at two times the provincial average. Since 2001, the population has grown by almost 4,000 people.

“The growth was happening anyway,” says mayor Nancy Peckford, “but the pandemic has accelerated an interest in rural living.”

“Sustainable growth, fresh vision, and a bold perspective is what the people of North Grenville want,” says Peckford. “Council has been clear that growth contributes to an increased quality of life and need not diminish the quality of small-town living. We are working to preserve the heritage downtown core of Kemptville and its rural character. We recognize that we need to be deliberate in our work with developers to explore what is possible and limit what might be lost in terms of natural assets.”

Related: Faces of the city’s booming real estate market

Those natural assets include 1,000 acres of forestland, a historic main street, and a picturesque river. In many ways, it epitomizes small-town charm.

“Sometimes it’s hard to get a jug of milk without spending an hour at the store,” says developer Gilles Brisebois, owner of the LA Group, which has been involved with many developments near Kemptville. Brisebois moved to the town in 1980, to attend college at the former University of Guelph’s Kemptville campus. He stayed for the joys of small-town living, raising three children; he becomes misty-eyed when visiting the former college campus, which has been renovated into a business hub. “Every time I come here, I feel the soul of the people who’ve lived here,” he says.

His next project is the 160-acre Oxford Village, which will include up to 1,200 apartments, single-family houses, and townhomes. It hit the market last fall and is marketed toward younger families, offering a “heritage feel,” says Brisebois. The plan also details 50 acres of wetlands for preservation and community use. “We have to let the town grow, but not in a free-for-all. Green and growing is how we describe Kemptville.”

The conflict that can arise between the desire to go green and the demands of growth can be seen in Chelsea, where residents have resisted development vocally over the years. Projects have met opposition by members of the Action Chelsea for the Respect of the Environment (ACRE), and any applications to circumvent the municipal zoning regulation for new developments, which currently allows one house per two acres, sparks controversy. But a couple of recent projects have brought change to the village.