Find unique floral creations at Manotick’s Rebel Petal

Recreating Paradise

Rebel Petal found another niche this past winter, when snowbirds would ordinarily be comfortably ensconced on their porches and patios in Cuba and Mexico, Florida and North Carolina, and local families might have been looking forward to a March break getaway. Instead, many customers are calling to ask about Rebel Petal’s “fabulous fakes” — big artificial tropical plants that will allow them to recreate the lushness of their favourite southern destinations in their own living rooms. Fireplaces and furnaces dry out the air. Keeping tropical plants alive is tricky, and having them thrive almost impossible. “I call it ‘lush without the trouble,’” says VandenBosch with a laugh.