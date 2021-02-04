Fireplaces We Love: Two great spaces (and how to get the look)

BY Sarah Brown

Decorative and practical, cozy and inviting, a fireplace brings together a room and the people in it. Here, three stylish local fireplaces (and the rooms around them) offer inspiration. We talked to the people behind the design, and sought out similar furniture and accessories from local shops, to help you achieve a snug and sophisticated space.

Sleek Showspace

When designer Michelle Graham, working with Ardington + Associates Design, expanded and modernized the main floor of her classic, three-storey Glebe red brick, she envisaged the fireplace as the heart of her living room. While floor-to-ceiling windows on two walls allow ample natural light to flood through, it is the stone-clad gas fireplace from Hubert’s Fireplaces that provides a focal point for the room. Graham designed the fireplace surround, built by cabinetmaker Mike Hilchie, to include a walnut display cabinet that slides open to reveal the television. A solid walnut mantel completes the look. The furnishings are a mix of new and old, statement pieces and family heirlooms.

Left: Above the fireplace, a marble carving centres the room. To the right of the fireplace a painting depicting a fall nature scene plays off the earthy colours around it. For a similar vibe, check out Koyman Galleries, which carries the works of many artists who specialize in landscapes. Brantford-based artist David Grieve painted this quintessential Canadian scene.

Right: A sectional in rich velvet anchors Graham’s living room. The Taxim Sectional Sofa by sohoConcept, available locally through The Modern Shop, replicates the contemporary-meets-relaxing look and comes with a matching ottoman.

Left: Graham’s black side table is an antique. This table in the New Antiques series by Dutch design firm Moooi presents a modernized version with a vintage feel. It’s available through The Modern Shop.

Centre: The classic leather club chair in the corner is a true character piece, lending both comfort and gravitas to the living room. For an affordable take on this classic piece, the Replay Club Chair in leather is available from EQ3 in multiple grades and colours.

Right: If you have the space and the light, plants are a glorious addition to warm up a living room. Graham opted for rich blue and turquoise pots, discovered at Home Depot. The designer notes that another option is to stop by your local florist — she is partial to Bloomfields Flowers. With locations in the Glebe and Wellington West, it stocks both a variety of plants and a range of colours and styles of containers.

Modern Mantle

Interior designer Tanner Vine designed and styled the interior of this luxury new build by Hobin Architecture. The gas fireplace, sourced from the Fireplace Center and Patio Shop, is designed to fit a colour palette that is both natural and warm, the look contemporary and classic. Modular built-ins and a 12-foot-long floating hearth allow lots of space for art objects. If the owners decide to hang artwork above the fireplace, there is ample room for a television to the side.

Left: Vine situated a chic floor lamp in the corner to allow the homeowners a cozy spot in which to read at dusk. A similar style of lamp is available through Arevco Lighting in brushed brass, bronze, or satin nickel finishes. Turn the stem to brighten or dim the light.

Centre: The pieces in EQ3’s Boniface vessel collection feature a glazed interior and an unfinished exterior. Available in several sizes, shapes, and colours, they can be purely decorative but are also perfect as planters and vases.

Right: Those lines! What’s not to like about a sleek iron frame paired with a luxurious cushion? The Cohen Chair by Bernhardt Interiors is available locally through Cadieux Interiors and comes in numerous fabric choices.

Left: A round coffee table allows easy flow in the living room. Vine says he often sources tables locally through Dala Décor Furniture Store, which showcases a massive selection of coffee tables on its website. Opt for the rustic charm of a wood coffee table or create a more contemporary look through a similarly shaped table with an antique zinc or copper finish.

Right: The Mix Modular Series by Toronto-based Gus* Design Group allows the homeowner to mix and match components and fabrics to build a custom sectional. Vine sourced the sectional, in the colour “parliament stone,” through Blueprint Home