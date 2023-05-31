Great Space: Ensuite dreams

BY Lisa Balerna

A luxurious his-and-hers bathroom offers space and serenity. We look at how the local design team at Gemstone Construction created contrasting yet complementary spaces.

KEY CONSIDERATIONS

The homeowners wanted individual ensuites with a sense of connection in their master bedroom. The previous ensuite and walk-in closet lacked functional space and adequate storage. The new layout offers plenty of cabinets while maintaining a serene environment.

The attention to detail resulted in an at-home spa experience like no other: one bathroom for him, one for her. The oversized shower acts as a passageway, connecting the two sides. A stone shower bench, and crystal wall sconces built into the large custom mirrors, give the space a glamorous, yet relaxed, ambience.

Meanwhile, veined countertops and tile add depth to the otherwise all-white room, and nicely complements the chocolate-stained quarter-sawn oak cabinetry in the opposite space. The ensuite his-and-her closets are done in coordinating cabinetry. Key to the renovation was the move by Gemstone to take space from the previous walk-in closet. By splitting it into two — a closet for her and a closet for him — the designers were able to give both people privacy, and the ability to shower and dress without waking each other.

FAVOURITE FEATURE

The shower. It is the focal point for the bathroom, and offers river views. It is where the black of the masculine side meets the white of the feminine side; ying and yang meeting together. Plus, it is huge and features body jets, a rainshower head, and that lovely bench.