Great Space: Walk-in wonder

BY Lisa Balerna

This Gloucester home recently underwent a massive renovation. We focus on the work done by West of Main to the walk-in closet attached to the master bedroom.

KEY CONSIDERATIONS

After purchasing the home, this young family approached West of Main for some custom touches. They sought out a warm, welcoming, Hamptons-inspired abode, perfect for both entertaining and their work-from-home lifestyle. For this project, the West of Main team modified an empty bedroom to connect it to the primary suite — and transform it into a truly dreamy space.

LIFE MADE BETTER

Renovating, furnishing, and styling this home has improved life in many ways for the homeowners.

“This couple travels quite a bit, and we wanted to make sure they had a beautiful space to come home to after their travels,” says West of Main co-founder Sascha Lafleur.

The mirrored doors are mainly practical, but they also reflect the natural light coming in from the window, giving the space an airy feel. “We love mixing open and closed storage in our closets to allow for display of the client’s favourite items, but also to hide away the inevitable clutter when you don’t have time to fold and hang everything perfectly.”

Under the window sits a vanity with drawers and shelving specially chosen for the client’s products. It’s also a practical counter-height surface to lay out outfit options, for folding, or to place luggage when packing for a trip. Quartz was chosen to ensure easy maintenance.

FOR FUN

A custom drawer for hair tools was built, complete with hidden outlet, to the right of the vanity. By pinning three drawer fronts together the designer maintained a clutter-free look.

FAVOURITE FEATURE

In this space, texture is emphasized not only through the furniture and textiles but also through the finishes, such as the grasscloth wallpaper on the exposed walls, the reeded drawer fronts on the cabinetry, and the plush, hand-woven, wool carpet. “We love installing high-end, wall-to-wall carpet in closets,” says Lafleur.

The chandelier in her closet is hand-made with banana bark, adding an organic element to the space, and referencing another chandelier in the bedroom lounge, which features hand-cut coconut shells (not shown). The blush-coloured velvet on the castered ottoman, paired with the delicate gold hardware and custom linen roman shade, add a touch of glam.