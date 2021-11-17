House of the Week: $1.95 million for a stone house overlooking the Rideau Canal

BY Dayanti Karunaratne

We take a tour of a unique property on a corner lot beside the Rideau Canal.

Address: 643 Echo Dr.

Neighbourhood: Old Ottawa East

Agent: Reba Wilson and Marilyn Wilson, Marilyn Wilson Dream Properties Inc. / Christie’s International Real Estate

Price: $1,950,000

Taxes (approximate): $11,336

The history: This property has been owned by the family for 45 years. Perched on a corner lot overlooking the Rideau Canal, the house has been carefully upgraded over the years.

The place: This beautiful stone home offers lots of character and gorgeous views. Mature trees bring shade and privacy, and the circular driveway adds elegance to the facade. Inside, the traditional layout includes an attached sunroom with access to the picturesque backyard.

The corner lot allows light to flood the interior, and keeps the gardens happy. There are multiple areas for soaking up the sun. The sunroom can be seen on the left, near the detached stone-clad garage:

The solarium offers the ambiance of a tropical getaway. A perfect place for breakfast or candlelit dinner under the stars:



Biggest selling point(s): The location, followed closely by the unique character that comes with a stone building. Perfect for those looking for a special home in the downtown area.

Possible deal breaker: It’s an older house with an older style, so it’s better for someone who wants to put their own design touch on it than a homeowner who shies away from renovations.

To find out more about this listing, visit DreamProperties.com.

By the numbers:

50′ by 140′ lot

9,300 square feet

4 bedrooms

2 full bathrooms

1 powder room

1 wood fireplace

1 detached garage

1 sunroom

circular driveway