House of the Week: $8 million for a modern mansion overlooking Dow’s Lake

BY Dayanti Karunaratne

We return to our House of the Week series with a peek inside this showstopper of a home.

Address: 55 Old Sunset Blvd.

Neighbourhood: Dow’s Lkae

Agent: Reba Wilson and Marilyn Wilson, Marilyn Wilson Dream Properties Inc. / Christie’s International Real Estate

Price: $8,000,000

Taxes: $11,765

The place: This striking two-storey house is a bold new addition to the Dow’s Lake neighbourhood. With a sleek glass-and-wood facade and a rooftop terrace, as well as a modern open-concept layout with room to work, play, and entertain, 55 Old Sunset has a lot to offer.

The history: A dilapidated house was torn down a few years ago to make way for this modern mansion, which was completed in 2019 by Nautical Lands General Contractors. Anyone who walks the pathways of Dow’s Lake will have seen it coming together, its large windows and contemporary design at once contrasting and complementing the older homes in that area.

The main living space is airy and bright, thanks to all those windows and a wall that opens easily to the outdoors.

The kitchen is open to the living and dining areas, which makes it a fun, dynamic space for entertaining. Plus, it comes outfitted with modern high-end appliances and hands-free drawers that open electronically!

The staircase and hallways seem to float on air, creating a dreamy atmosphere on the second floor.

Like the rest of the house, the master bedroom features polished concrete floors with radiant heating.

There’s also a private balcony connected to the master bedroom.

The rooftop patio offers the beauty of unobstructed views (and the safety of a secure glass wall). An entire outdoor kitchen awaits, complete with pizza oven, barbecue, and low-maintenance artificial grass areas.

Biggest selling points: Location — this house offers the ability to work, play, and even entertain a bit. (With all that room it’s fairly easy to allow for social distancing.) High tech features include automated lighting, speakers, and window coverings, and there’s an elevator connecting all floors, from garage to rooftop.

Possible deal breaker: While there is a garden in back of house, complete with koi pond and waterfall, those looking for a traditional garden would be better off with a more traditional house.

Let’s have a look at that view one more time…

By the numbers

4,500 square feet

3 bedrooms

2 full bathrooms and one powder room

3 fireplaces

Oversized triple attached garage and a private driveway

For more information visit the listing