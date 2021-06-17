House Planted — how the pandemic sparked a house plant boom

Name: Melanie Nim

Day job: Co-owner of The Crazy Plant Chicks

Plant count: 96

How did The Crazy Plant Chicks meet, and how did the business launch? The five of us met through mutual friends nearly 20 years ago. One of my sisters and two of her sisters- in-law are part of the business, so we consider this business to be family-owned and operated. When the pandemic started, we all started to work from home and wanted to liven up our spaces. Interior design and home decor have always been a big passion for all of us. We started to think about small things we could do to liven up our homes, and plants became our new obsession. One day, one of us joked that we’re a bunch of crazy plant chicks — that’s how we came up with the name for our business.

How do plants affect your mood? I feel a sense of calm when I look at my plants. Each plant has its own unique beauty, and it’s a joy to observe its different shapes, textures, and colours. And, of course, caring for plants is meditative. It’s a daily practice of completely disconnecting, being fully present, and observing cues. A plant will let you know if it is happy and healthy or thirsty or needs a bit more love.

Do any of your plants get special treatment? New or more rare plants require extra care and attention. I recently built a greenhouse cabinet in my home to recreate an environment similar to the tropical conditions some of my plants are used to and to ensure the rare ones receive optimal humidity and light.

What makes a plant special? A plant’s transformative power is what makes it so special. Along with its environmental benefits like improving air quality, it can liven up and brighten up any space. On a personal level, when I buy a new plant, I love thinking about where it would thrive, grow, and stand out the most, and which pot would best complement its beauty.