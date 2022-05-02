Kitchen Blues — trendy hues for the most important room of the house

BY Ottawa Magazine

From dramatic navy to classic bird’s egg, the colour blue is popping up in many eye-catching kitchens. We talk to four local designers about the trend.

First off, a unique backsplash and thoughtful design elements make this kitchen, designed by Caitlyn Blaney of RND Construction, the perfect hub for a growing family

This kitchen manages to make a bold statement while maintaining a relaxed, welcoming vibe. That’s due in large part to the blue backsplash and the sharp eye of designer Caitlyn Blaney of RND Construction. From the start, the homeowner made it clear that the kitchen should be both colourful and unique. As soon as a sample of this royal blue arabesque tile was shown, it was declared “the one.”

The kitchen update was part of a larger renovation, which included the removal of two walls to create an open-concept layout on the main floor. “The layout and style didn’t support the habits of this young family,” explains Blaney. In addition to a modern design, the family needed more storage and food preparation space. For their eldest child, they wanted a homework space located near the kitchen. For the baby, they envisioned a safe area for learning to walk. And for the parents? A perfect coffee station, outfitted with deep cabinets and extra outlets.

Plus, the choice to use cork flooring keeps the area safe for toddlers, while the island is not only big enough to serve as a homework station, its edges are rounded to make the inevitable bumps a little easier on everyone.

Next up, Emma Doucet of Grassroots Design has created an airy space with lots of light and room to work.

The big move in this design project was the removal of a wall near the front of the house.

“Generally, the area between the front door and entry to the kitchen is not a useful space,” says Emma Doucet of Grassroots Design. She says she has worked in many 1950s houses that face a similar problem: inadequate entryway storage and underused hallway space leading to the kitchen. “The hallway is often the place to get more room.”

The reconfiguration made room for more storage near the front door and the fridge moved into the hallway. The extra space in the kitchen allowed for the addition of an island.

Once the major decisions were made, it was time to choose the tile. “I’m always game when people want to do something different, like patterned tile,” says Doucet. She sourced the paint colour for the island based on the blue tones in the ornate tile. Brass hardware and lighting add warmth to the blue colour scheme. The white cabinets keep the style pretty and light, and the whole space offers a nice backdrop for the homeowners’ plants.

Now here’s a kitchen with ample storage and a bright window near the sink, designed by Caroline Castrucci of Laurysen Kitchens

This airy kitchen has a classic feel thanks to a flecked countertop and gabled cabinet doors. The glass-fronted display cabinets add charm, and there’s just something soothing about the pairing of this shade of blue (Benjamin Moore’s Van Courtland Blue) and off-white (White Rock by Benjamin Moore).

Previously, this kitchen was a case study in bad kitchen design. The U-shaped footprint did not allow for decent storage and made meal preparation an awkward act of shuffling between appliances and searching for counter space. Basically, it was a dark space that took the joy out of cooking.

Enter designer Caroline Castrucci of Laurysen Kitchens, who renovated the Stittsville house for her mother. Castrucci created a nice open kitchen with lots of counter and storage space. Key to the renovation was the addition of a window at the sink, which allows the

homeowner to enjoy her surroundings while washing up. Additional pendant lighting and a stainless-steel dishwasher complete the quaint sink area. The layout is packed with sleek stainless steel appliances, including a convection oven beside the fridge and a traditional oven. A stainless steel vent hood and hanging hardware to keep cooking tools close at hand make this a modern yet classic kitchen.

Finally, designer Susan Mitchen of Distinctive Bathrooms and Kitchens talks about why this open-concept kitchen is the perfect spot for casual gatherings

Bold and bright, this kitchen renovation was part of an overhaul of the main floor. Susan Mitchell of Distinctive Bathrooms and Kitchens worked with the client to adapt the 1960s house into a more contemporary home. The deep blue (Benjamin Moore’s North Sea) on the cabinets strikes a bold tone while the simple, sleek lines of the counter and cabinets keep the spaces practical and serene.

This renovation aimed to give the homeowners — a young professional couple who both love to cook — a spacious kitchen that could also serve as a fun hub for small gatherings. Their bungalow in Alta Vista was previously sectioned off into distinct spaces and included an underused piano room near the entry. With the removal of two walls, the kitchen is now bigger and opens nicely to the living room. Hosts can whip up drinks while maintaining the conversation. And it all seems like one space thanks to the continued use of deep blue on the living room walls. Gold faucets and lighting add a slight nautical theme, which is continued in the back entryway lighting.