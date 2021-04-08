New Country: The making of a contemporary farmhouse in Stittsville

By the time they really began to get serious about building something new, they’d owned the lot for six years. “We started to do some research on the internet and found a footprint we liked,” recalls Jenn. “We wanted to enter through the kitchen, like so many old farmhouses, and we wanted the garage at the back, hidden from the street view. It was important that it wasn’t all garage.”

Inspired by houses they had seen while on a trip to the Hollywood Hills in California, the couple returned to Stittsville enamoured with the idea of inside-outside living, plenty of natural light, and an open-plan flow. “We put a lot of thought into the flow,” explains Dave. “There are very few hallways, as they’re just a waste of space.”