Random Desires: Welcome summer with decor that has that “cottage vibe”

BY Sarah Brown

Can’t get away this summer? Bring nature home by with nostalgic nature-inspired decor from local shops and makers.

Caffeine Fix

There’s nothing like a morning cup of coffee on the dock. Relive that summer ritual with a set of cottagey enamel espresso cups, available in a rainbow of colours. $5. 244 Elgin St., potandpantry.ca

Dry Run

Make those inevitable after-dinner cleanups a little more palatable with pretty tea towels. Made by Jenna Fenwick in her lightfilled studio in Mississippi Station, these linen tea towels are a thing of beauty, the patterns inspired by the nature around her. $22. jennarose.ca

Can Do

Marrying beauty with function, this sculptural watering can makes an inspired gift for the friend with a green thumb. Perfect for reaching hanging baskets, it makes an elegant statement piece when the watering’s done. Available in polished brass or copper finish. $70. 60 ByWard Market, eq3.ca

Come Clean

If you haven’t gotten really dirty in the great outdoors, you didn’t enjoy yourself enough. Support local and treat yourself to a bottle or two of Lumberjack liquid soap, which sets an outdoorsy tone with scents of cedarwood, balsam fir, bergamot, and just a little vanilla. $16 for 266 mL., purpleurchinsoap.com (curbside pickup at 755 Bank St.)

Hang Time

A chic play on the classic A-frame structure, this modern planter designed by local woodworker Laura Brouillette of Nightwood Studio is available in walnut, cherry, or bird’s-eye maple. Set it on a table or hang it on a wall; pair it with a tiny air plant or cactus. $120. nightwoodstudio.com