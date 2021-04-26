Warm + sunny Glebe addition exemplifies efficiency of modular approach

Drywall, says Jeremy McGregor, is a “nasty product” — an energy hog to produce and transport, costly to install, and easily damaged. Those are three reasons you’ll spot just three sheets of drywall in the entire living room and master bedroom McGregor added as part of a major cost-conscious renovation to his 1904 home in the Glebe. Instead of drywall, the two-storey addition at the rear of the house features vertically oriented spruce walls, spruce ceilings, and affordably priced engineered maple on the floors.

Not only is the woody interior warm and bright (generous glazing helps with the latter), the prefabricated wall and ceiling panels made of cross-laminated timber took only seven hours to assemble into a 400-square-foot addition. That’s right: seven hours to build the main enclosure, in part because the addition simply sits on helical steel piers driven 10 feet into the ground.

Although McGregor’s panels were shipped from Austria because it was less expensive than a domestically produced equivalent, he sees mammoth potential in Canada for this kind of modular construction, which relies on young, renewable trees. “There’s a timber renaissance going on elsewhere in the world — I really do feel wood is the future,” he says. “[In Canada], we have lots of soft timber available on Crown land.”