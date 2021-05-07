Warmth, balance, and authenticity — Inside the home of design blogger Ashley Izsak

If our homes tell the story of who we are, Ashley Izsak’s 1986 split-level in Osgoode is an open book. Izsak is a social-media- savvy lifestyle blogger and designer who rolls out the story of her home and family on Instagram — @ashleyizsak — cultivating an avid following (25K at last count) and sparking potential design contracts in the process.

Photos of her oasis-like bedroom, a dining table set for holiday entertaining, a serene blue entryway with narrow wainscoting and leafy wallpaper: it’s all there for the world to savour, with details of how she pulled everything together. Sometimes there are a few words about her personal ups and downs and the ways in which, as the busy mother of three who also operates a branding and website design service, she works to keep everything in perspective.

“People are attracted to authenticity,” she says. “If you show a bit of yourself online and in your spaces, people are more likely to come back, because they care about you.”