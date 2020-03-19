Letter from the editor: what we’re up to while we press “pause” on our Spring issue

BY Dayanti Karunaratne

For months, Ottawa Magazine writers, photographers, designers, and staff have been working towards this date — March 19, the press date for our Spring issue. Planning began before the snow fell, so that Dwayne Brown and Anita Ruivo could capture images of the city’s neighbourhoods for our annual real estate feature. Moira Farr spent hours crafting a sensitive, powerful story about the disturbing increase in police suicide — a feature that would mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Roch Durivage. Judy Trinh tirelessly researched mismanagement and waste at OC Transpo.

Now, everything has changed.

When the idea to postpone the release date to June was first suggested to me I was shocked — just six days later, I see that it was the right decision, not only because it would be unsafe for our team to go forward as usual, but also because our efforts right now can be used in other ways, to serve our community.

As I write this, I’m connecting with people across the city about how Ottawa Magazine can help volunteer efforts and resources get to those who need them. It is our hope that our social media reach can have a positive impact during this crisis, and I invite you to follow along on our social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and reach out if you have any suggestions or ways we can help communicate needs.

Finally, since we all need a little distraction, here are a few images from our Spring 2020 edition, which will hit newsstands June 22.