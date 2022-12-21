Future List 2022: Six inspiring people with bold visions for Ottawa

BY Ottawa Magazine

For our second annual Future List series, we aimed to recognize people that bring depth to our community, people who lead by example in their commitment to their city. We wanted to find new faces, ones that might be familiar within certain circles but not necessarily seen by those who skim headlines.

Connecting with cultural associations, community groups, and business organizations yielded interesting gems — we learned about the people they admire, as well as the challenges facing non-profits and retirees, and uncovered exciting visions for the way our city might evolve. New initiatives are at the heart of this year’s list, along with a passion to connect across cultures and communities to truly build a better future.

Bringing together insightful journalism and bold portraits by award-winning photographer Christian Lalonde, these five articles paint an exciting picture of Ottawa. See the list below and find the full stories on our website in the coming days, or in the print edition available to purchase online here.

Claudette Commanda

Rheal Labelle

Toni Jacob and Sophia Jacob

Sahada Alolo

Kevin Ford