Hikes & Bites: Local trails and cute bakeries

MANITOU MOUNTAIN TRAIL

What’s better than a forest hike? A mountainous forest hike.

From the west end of Ottawa, Manitou Mountain Trail is about an hour’s drive to the town of Calabogie. Drive about 1.5 kilometres past the parking lot at Calabogie Peaks Resort, heading south on Barrett Chute Road. A trailhead sits under an escarpment and points you toward the tall trees of the 9-kilometre trail, which winds through deciduous and coniferous forests and features small bridges over creeks and around boulders.

The narrow valleys were formed when glaciers slowly melted in the area centuries ago, carving the earth as they slowly retreated. Tim Yearington, the Métis-Algonquin artist and wilderness guide who created Manitou Mountain Trail for the township, says he followed the deer. “Deer are pretty smart,” he noted at the trail’s opening in 2009. “They take the path of least resistance.”

To walk the entire Manitou Mountain Trail takes about four hours and ultimately leads to the other side of the mountain and the trailhead to Eagle’s Nest Lookout, a beautiful spot that’s great for snapping panoramic photos.

If you desire a vista and prefer a loop, try the four-kilometre hike up Manitou Mountain from Barrett Chute to the Red Arrow Rock Lookout, which offers a long view of crown land to the south and west. If you choose to begin on the easy-going interpretive Bear Claw Trail at the base of the ski hill, you’ll also have the chance for steeper climbs. There’s the Skywalk Trail, the Mikana Miigwetch (“the path of thanks”), and Lost Valley Loop, which explores hilly undulations among white pine and red oak.

Head to the Juniper Ridge Lookout for an incredible east-facing view that offers hikers a glimpse of the entirety of Calabogie Lake and beyond.

Bites: The Oh-el-la Café (636 Mills St.) offers excellent coffee and an impressive menu of filling and beautiful meals. All goodies are baked in-house, from croissants to Linzer cookies to decadent cakes. It is currently closed but will reopen in mid-June.