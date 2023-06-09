Lasting Impacts: The people behind Ottawa Mag reflect on 25 years

BY Dayanti Karunaratne

As anyone who has spent time making magazines can attest, there is so much more to every page than the words and pictures that made the final cut. Here, we asked people who spent years — even decades — at Ottawa Magazine to recall a favourite project, experience, or moment that had a lasting impact on them as a person. These connections, memories, and achievements have made a lasting impression not only on those directly involved, but on the city itself.

The 10th Anniversary Issue is very memorable for me. Working on that issue was a chance to look back over past issues and see how far we had come. The city had embraced the magazine, trusting us to cover the issues that needed to be discussed and showcasing the best the city had to offer. We ordered a special cake from The Girl with the Most Cake, and it was spectacular! A treat for both the eyes and the palate. A large paint-by-number was made of the cake for guests to paint at the celebrations we held at the Cordon Bleu Cooking School that spring. I spent an afternoon with Amanda Forsyth in the photographer’s studio shooting the cover. She brought champagne. Not only were we celebrating a milestone in the life of the magazine, but I was celebrating my 50th birthday. Celebrations all ‘round!

Jane Corbett,

Art director, 1998 – 2017

A city magazine is premised on its “mix” — a compelling combination of features, short stories, profiles, and culture. It is a place to opine, reflect, document, and shape an identity. I loved that we had a thorough fact-checking process and enjoyed researching and writing long-form pieces. My first was in the late ‘90s on the drag scene at Icon nightclub (led by Bella Strait, who gave Bette Midler a run for her money) and crafted under the editorship of Rosa Harris-Adler. I later joined the editorial staff filling in on a mat leave for Sarah Brown, took my own mat leaves while Dayanti Karunaratne came in, and had the pleasure to work with all of these top-notch editors, superb writers, graphic designers, and publishers over the years. I will certainly remember the profile on the making of Punched by local filmmaker Craig Conoley. It was eye-opening to follow his personal story of healing and creation. Greg and Holly Harris shared intimate details on making their open marriage work.

In the early days, the magazine offices were located in an old house on Argyle Street with sloping floors that made chairs with wheels impractical. I loved the expansive walls where we could see our double-page spreads, plan the issues, and collaborate.

Working in publishing is about saying goodbye: to sections, to budgets, to colleagues on furlough, to hefty page counts — as was the case in my previous roles at alt-weeklies. There comes a time to turn the page and I am very glad for the rewarding friendships that came out of this time. You get an interesting, engaged, curious, crew of people working in these fields and by their very natures, they go on to do other other interesting and engaging things.

Fateema Sayani,

Senior editor, 2004-2009

I’m ignoring my editor’s instructions to pick just one highlight among the many assignments I’ve been privileged to cover for Ottawa Magazine. It’s simply impossible. However, I can certainly say that it’s been a constant source of joy to write about food, design, books, and interesting people for the best magazine in Ottawa. I’ve been lucky enough to get private guided tours of some of the most polished and beautiful houses in the region and to work on the annual Best Restaurants issue for several years, bearing witness to the continued growth, quality, and sophistication of the restaurant industry. I’ve been fortunate to enjoy the food of two fine female chefs whose talent made me want to shout from the rooftops. The first is Brianna Kim, chef-owner of Alice and 2023 Winner of the Canadian Culinary Championships. The second, Dominique Dufour, opening chef at Norca in Le Germain Hotel, subsequently the chef-owner of Gray Jay, which recently closed.

Hattie Klotz,

Freelance writer, 2006 – 2023

What began as an idea became a minor obsession. I pitched Shacking Up in 2008 as a visit to the ice fishing shanties that spring up annually on the Ottawa River at Petrie Island in Orléans. What I discovered when I got there — a mini-village of welcoming people more intent on socializing than fishing, rosy-cheeked kids playing hockey on the most natural ice surface imaginable, shacks decked out in Christmas lights with barbeques outside and bubbling beans on portable stoves as well as TVs, couches and even beds inside — was so seductive that I returned time and again in both good weather and foul. The happy memory of those visits flooded back during the isolation of the pandemic, but I now fear climate change may permanently savage this convivial pop-up community.

Patrick Langston,

Freelance writer, 2006 – 2023

“Not sure if it was my dad jokes or East Coast ways that made an impression on her but Jane Corbett at Ottawa Magazine was kind enough to give me my first paid gig over 15 years ago. Since then, I’ve been lucky to be assigned numerous features and will always be grateful for the confidence and trust the magazine has shown me.” ~Rémi Thériault

Ottawa Magazine’s Best Restaurants event that began in 2017 was always such a joyful expression of the connection the magazine had with the city. There’s a detachment of sorts putting out a magazine for readers who you rarely see in person, and then you get hundreds of them in the same room all at the same time, eating food from the best restaurants in the city. It was always the best night of the year.

When we brought the event back last year for the first time since the pandemic, the joy and excitement was palpable. It was also the venue for my absolute favourite moment at the magazine. Towards the end of the event, at the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne, all the chefs and restaurant staff there for the event insisted on gathering for a group photo. These people, whose businesses had been disrupted so dramatically by the pandemic, wanted a lasting memory of the joy they felt. It was a fitting symbol for what Ottawa Magazine always did: Create a shared experience that inspired people to get more from their city.

Duncan Clark,

Publisher, 2019 – 2022

When I’m asked what story has impacted me the most, I point to the trial of Donna Jones, a vibrant woman who endured years of abuse before being murdered by her husband. For Ottawa Magazine, I wrote about the group of friends who consoled each other in court as each horrific detail was revealed. They were bright, beautiful career women beset by guilt that they were unable to help Jones free herself from the monster controlling her life. Justice prevailed but didn’t heal their wounds. But as the women walked away from court, arm-in-arm, it was obvious their collective pain only strengthened their bond of friendship.

Judy Trinh,

Freelance writer, 2005 – 2022

One of my proudest memories is a number. 210. The year was 2007 and Ottawa Magazine’s annual Interiors edition topped 200 pages for the first time. It was a 210-page brick! It felt like the Ottawa equivalent of Vogue’s famous September issue — so many ads that we included a four-page ad index in the back. There was a thrill to documenting gorgeous projects by local architects and designers, touring exquisite gardens, and even photographing a series of diplomatic residences. It was truly energizing to capture the Ottawa we knew — one that was cool, chic, and so very creative. And the launch party was such an event! The wine flowed, the conversation sparkled, and the mingling went on well into the night. I feel so lucky that our magazine team had the opportunity to celebrate this aspect of our city for so many years.

Sarah Brown,

Senior editor (1998 – 2005), Editor (2006 – 2013)

“When news came about the end of Ottawa Magazine, sadness and disbelief set in. Having collaborated for over 20 years photographing food, featuring people and architectural locations, the end of this publication forced me to look back at so many amazing projects I’ve done. The variety of work, and the trust that was put on me from the publication and art directors, was always appreciated, and will be missed. This is a great loss to our amazing city.” ~Christian Lalonde, Photolux Studios

I was there when it started and, as fortune would have it, am here as it ends. My work with the company started 35 years ago, before this small publishing company called Capital Publishers even launched Ottawa Magazine. I still remember the buzz of the magazine’s inception back in the Cumberland Street offices in 1998. There was much excitement around hiring a veteran editor and having an actual budget to hire writers, photographers, and illustrators.

The office was made up of 20 or more people at the time. I had a great post to watch the excitement of putting together each issue, working mostly on the ad artwork and the very occasional layout. Jane Corbett, the founding art director and I, had a loving, combative relationship that could only be replicated by siblings or old couples and so I felt free to offer my opinions, wanted or not, about her directions. It was an exciting and daunting experience to take over those reins as art director five years ago, but I loved the challenges and marvelled at the work done by the many photographers and illustrators. I feel so grateful to have had one of the most creative jobs I could have ever hoped for. What other job produces an actual printed record of the work and art accomplished?

Jeff Eustace,

Art director, 2017-2023

The theme was themes. For much of my time with Ottawa Magazine, there were simply so many stories, and such a rich well of writers and photographers, that we found that picking a theme for some issues would help guide our cutting-room floor decisions. And so I found myself assigning a sex-themed series for one of my first issues as editor. I’m not sure what gave me the courage to ask Elliott Strikefoot, who I knew as a photographer called Sarai, if they would talk to me about the name change and this word we were starting to hear: transgender. They were in the midst of a journey, and over months of lunches and coffees I was allowed to be a part of it, and held responsible for conveying that personal story to our readers.

Then there were the outliers. The stories that didn’t fit in a certain section or within a theme, but nevertheless begged to be told. Portrait of a Pow Wow was one of these memorable pieces. It began when editor Matt Harrison asked, “I wonder what summer on a reservation is like?” Soon I was connecting with Anishinaabe resident Shady Hafez and photographer David Trattles; we didn’t think too much about the details, but we built trust and eventually I found myself, on a hot summer day at Kitigan Zibi, enjoying the great spectacle of the Pow Wow: the warm smiles and blossoming culture quite different than what we see in Ottawa, and very much alive.

Dayanti Karunaratne,

Senior editor (2019 – 2012), Editor (2013 – 2022)

The front cover is the most important page of a magazine. Its job is to invite the reader to pick it up. During its 25-year life span Ottawa Magazine created over 200 covers. The annual Interiors issue was the easiest to do as we could choose from beautiful photography of stunning Ottawa homes. The Best Restaurants and other food issues were a snap as well, thanks to the brilliant food photographer Chris Lalonde. The annual real estate issues were the most challenging. It was not easy to find ways to visualize concepts like densification or neighborhood enclaves. I loved illustrated covers but they were the most risky. How the illustrator might realize the editor and art director’s cover concept could prove surprising. Fortunately, the talented Alan King found ways to capture “the NCC’s crown prince” Marcel Beaudry in the inaugural April 1998 issue and of Russell Mills, former Ottawa Citizen publisher as a “free press superhero” in our August 2002 issue.

Photography of people is most often the strongest approach for a city magazine cover. Former art director Jane Corbett had always dreamed of a mermaid cover and she realized her dream by photographing a mermaid swimming instructor (it was a thing, briefly) in the infinity pool at Le Nordik. Marlen Cowpland graced our most controversial cover (an issue that questioned why exactly she caused so much controversy in our government town) and the cover of Daniel Alfredsson proved to be our best selling cover. (Alfie! Alfie! Alfie!) Our 10th anniversary issue featured a special fold-out cover with National Arts Centre Orchestra’s principal cello Amanda Forsyth holding a copy of an earlier issue she appeared in, six years earlier.

Over 200 covers. Over 200 cover stories. That was a time.

Dianne Wing,

Publisher, 2000 – 2019