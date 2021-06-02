“My neighbours are scared” — Acorn’s Marie Lourdes Garnier on reno-victions, rent banks, and political will

What is missing from the conversation around affordable housing?

The pandemic has made more people realize that housing and homelessness are huge issues, but we need more than conversations — we need action. The provincial ban on evictions is almost over, and evictions have still been happening throughout the pandemic. It’s only going to get worse. There is a lot that the city can do. More needs to be done about real estate investment trusts — corporate landlords continue to buy low-cost housing and turn it into luxury housing. We saw this with Herongate. We need strong inclusionary zoning, and we need to prevent “reno-victions” to prevent the loss of affordable housing. A rent bank would help, as would inclusionary zoning.

At this point, affordable-housing issues aren’t just affecting low-income people, but middle-income people as well. City council says they sympathize. The only thing that is stopping us from progress on these issues is the lack of political will.