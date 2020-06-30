The first 60 days: A photographic journal of a city in quarantine

BY Tobin Grimshaw

First, the streets got quiet. With offices and schools closed and everyone urged to stay home to reduce community transmission of COVID-19, downtown Ottawa emptied of its usual activity.

Caution tape, normally associated with criminal activity or disaster, roped off any opportunities for human interaction or play.

We got pets, cheered on frontline workers, and began to cherish outdoor time.

On those rare occasions when we met face to face, new ways of socializing emerged — a safe distance now the respectful, and responsible, direction on which to err.

Long lineups, vacant LRT seats, and face shields at cash register counters marked our city with the stamp of COVID-19 and with it the unanswered question: when will things get back to normal?

As spring blossomed, we went outside to play, connecting with one another while keeping the space between us.