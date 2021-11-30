The Future List: 5 leaders who define the ambition that will shape the city
People & Places

The Future List: 5 leaders who define the ambition that will shape the city
BY Dayanti Karunaratne
POSTED November 30, 2021 3:12 pm

What will Ottawa be like in 50 years? A growing population, shifting urban boundaries, and the changing nature of office work all mean we are in the midst of great change. In these times, we need leaders who represent the kinds of change our city needs: people who have overcome obstacles, remain optimistic and, more than anything, have a vision.

Before she was known as an Olympian, Vanessa Gilles spoke at the United Nations to promote equity in sports. She fought depression in high school and found her solution in soccer. Photo by Christian Lalonde
Approaching sustainable energy from a fiscal point of view — and with a lot of determination — has proven successful for the co-founder of the Ottawa Renewable Energy Co-operative. Photo by Christian Lalonde
The restaurant industry is in need of an overhaul, and chef Harriet Clunie is leading the way by finding ways to make life better for the people who prepare our food. Photo by Christian Lalonde
Embracing her Inuit heritage sparked a career in advocacy, arts, and adventure for Lynda Brown. Her tireless work aims to instill pride in Inuk children and youth. Photo by Christian Lalonde
The person behind the new official city plan offers a lifetime of experience in urban design — as well as a patient, yet bold, leadership style that seeks to unite. Photo by Christian Lalonde

The five people in The Future List embody the initiative, drive, patience, and humility that are required when combatting racism and inequality, navigating government bureaucracy, and succeeding under pressure. They do not let the past dictate their future but rather use
their experiences to work for the benefit of the whole. In choosing these five people for our inaugural Future List, we are adding our voice to the choir of admirers — and revealing leaders not only in name but in a way that paints a picture for others to follow in their footsteps.

In the coming days look for the full story of these five people on our website.

Dick Bakker
By Patrick Langston

Vanessa Gilles
By Julie Smyth

Harriet Clunie
By Hattie Klotz

Lynda Brown
By Lisa Gregoire

Steve Willis
By Mark Sutcliffe