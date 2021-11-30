The Future List: 5 leaders who define the ambition that will shape the city

BY Dayanti Karunaratne

What will Ottawa be like in 50 years? A growing population, shifting urban boundaries, and the changing nature of office work all mean we are in the midst of great change. In these times, we need leaders who represent the kinds of change our city needs: people who have overcome obstacles, remain optimistic and, more than anything, have a vision.

The five people in The Future List embody the initiative, drive, patience, and humility that are required when combatting racism and inequality, navigating government bureaucracy, and succeeding under pressure. They do not let the past dictate their future but rather use

their experiences to work for the benefit of the whole. In choosing these five people for our inaugural Future List, we are adding our voice to the choir of admirers — and revealing leaders not only in name but in a way that paints a picture for others to follow in their footsteps.

In the coming days look for the full story of these five people on our website.

Dick Bakker

By Patrick Langston

Vanessa Gilles

By Julie Smyth

Harriet Clunie

By Hattie Klotz

Lynda Brown

By Lisa Gregoire

Steve Willis

By Mark Sutcliffe