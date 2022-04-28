The Jewellery Sisters share what you need to know about caring for your rings

Meet The Jewellery Sisters: Born and raised in Ottawa, Stephanie and Lindsay Appotive are the second-generation co-owners of Howard Fine Jewellers and its sister store, True Bijoux. The Jewellery Sisters are here to help provide expert tips on anything you’ve ever wondered about jewellery repairs, heirloom restoration, and more. Check out some of their most popular inquiries below and be sure to write in any that have been on your mind! Send questions to: info@howard.ca

How often should I get my rings checked?

Depending on how often you wear your ring and the style of the design, rings should be checked by a professional every six months to a year. Some ring designs require a little more TLC. For example, a micro-diamond pave ring with diamonds going down the side of the band, as well as the-ever popular whisper skinny rings, certainly need more attention. Are you someone who lives in your rings and never thinks to take them off? If this is the case, visit your jeweller often, as everyday household chores and activities can really do a number on the structural integrity of your rings. A trusted jeweller will be more than happy to check the security of your rings while you wait and this is usually a complimentary service.