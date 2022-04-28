The Jewellery Sisters share what you need to know about caring for your rings

Meet The Jewellery Sisters: Born and raised in Ottawa, Stephanie and Lindsay Appotive are the second-generation co-owners of Howard Fine Jewellers and its sister store, True Bijoux. The Jewellery Sisters are here to help provide expert tips on anything you’ve ever wondered about jewellery repairs, heirloom restoration, and more. Check out some of their most popular inquiries below and be sure to write in any that have been on your mind! Send questions to: info@howard.ca
How often should I get my rings checked?
Depending on how often you wear your ring and the style of the design, rings should be checked by a professional every six months to a year. Some ring designs require a little more TLC. For example, a micro-diamond pave ring with diamonds going down the side of the band, as well as the-ever popular whisper skinny rings, certainly need more attention. Are you someone who lives in your rings and never thinks to take them off? If this is the case, visit your jeweller often, as everyday household chores and activities can really do a number on the structural integrity of your rings. A trusted jeweller will be more than happy to check the security of your rings while you wait and this is usually a complimentary service.
Why do I need to plate my white gold rings in Rhodium?
White gold often has a natural blonde hue when there is no Rhodium finish. Most white gold jewellery is dipped in Rhodium, a member of the platinum group of metals, in order to get a bright white crisp, mirror-like look. Most people Rhodium-plate their white gold jewellery for aesthetic reasons to eliminate the natural blonde colour. Keep in mind that Rhodium does come off with wear, and this is why it has to be re-dipped. Most clients who love the crisp white look will get this service done once a year.
How do you size a ring up? Can you just stretch it?
While some plain bands can be stretched larger (or squeezed smaller), there is a limit before the structural integrity of the ring is diminished. A standard ring sizing requires cutting the bottom of the ring, and a small piece of the same type of metal added. In the hands of a master jeweller, this is a seamless addition that is undetectable to the naked eye. Did you know that it is even possible to re-size diamond eternity rings? It is!
Have a question about jewellery repair? Send them to Stephanie and Lindsay at info@howard.ca