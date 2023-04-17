New homes selling April 29: Minto Communities’ latest development blends the best of both worlds

For over 65 years, Minto Communities has become one of Ottawa’s most renowned and trusted builders. From the layout of the community to the design of individual homes, every detail is carefully considered to ensure that homeowners have the best possible experience.

Parkside at Arcadia, Minto Communities’ latest project, is no exception. Launching on April 29, this new community is located in the heart of Kanata’s shopping and entertainment hub, offering a unique balance of modern amenities and natural surroundings. The core principle of this thoughtful design strives to offer homeowners one thing: to enjoy life’s simple pleasures with absolute ease.

It’s all about location

For those who want an urban lifestyle with easy access to modern amenities and nature, Parkside at Arcadia is the perfect community. Taking its place at Kanata’s new Campeau Drive connection to Terry Fox Drive and offering proximity to Highway 417, this community makes travel a breeze. Additionally, with the upcoming Light Rail Transit system, residents will enjoy a quick link to downtown Ottawa through the nearby Campeau Station.

Imagine waking up and walking over to your local Starbucks or Aromessö for your morning brew, or planning a date night with a delicious meal at Fratelli’s and drinks at Aperitivo before catching a late-night movie at Landmark Cinemas—all within five minutes of home. Parkside at Arcadia is also surrounded by extraordinary shopping and venues like Tanger Outlets and Kanata Centrum, so homeowners can effortlessly explore exciting new activities and indulge in retail therapy.

The community is also directly connected to numerous reinvigorating green spaces, including neighbourhood parks and pathways that wind throughout. Steps from their front door, homeowners can wander stunning natural expanses like the Carp River Conservation Area.

Experience low-maintenance condo living

To anyone who understands the significance of a new project from Minto Communities, the homes of Parkside at Arcadia have understandably already drawn attention. With more than 360 new homes coming to this community, buyers will enjoy a variety of incredible housing options—including the very exciting introduction of the innovative Metro Towns.

Starting from the high $300,000s, Metro Towns offer upper and lower units—known as Union and Leaside, respectively—both available as interior or end units. Ranging from 1,063 to 1,272 square feet, these townhomes feature two floors of living space and a stunning range of open-concept two-bedroom floorplans with ample oversized windows, three-piece bathrooms, copious storage space and a private entrance.

The Metro Towns have floorplans that provide enough flexibility and space to meet the diverse needs of modern homeowners—making them an excellent choice for both first-time homebuyers and investors. Upper units allow each bedroom to have its own ensuite, and the main level features an open-concept layout, complete with a large island for entertaining, a pantry for extra storage and a powder room.

Attainable modern homes in Kanata

All units have quartz countertops in the kitchen and come equipped with six appliances, including a stainless-steel fridge, stove, dishwasher, over-the-range microwave hood fan and white stackable washer and dryer. The flooring is a combination of carpet in the bedrooms and laminate throughout the main living areas that gives the appearance of hardwood.

These units have a strong connection with the outdoors. With abundant natural light sweeping through each space, lower-level units boast a large interlock patio ideal for outdoor gatherings, while all upper units enjoy generously sized balconies that beckon homeowners to enjoy a morning cup of coffee.

An elevated awareness of the modern lifestyle extends beyond Metro Towns’ interiors to their gorgeous, urbanized exteriors. Elegant brickwork interplays with sophisticated masonry to create a refined, urbanized streetscape, elevating the community’s pedestrian realm and making for an alluringly walkable neighbourhood. And select homes will even offer underground parking for homeowners, a rare accommodation that provides a secure and convenient space out of the elements.

Parkside at Arcadia balances urban comforts with natural beauty, providing easy access to the city’s expansive offerings while being a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The flexible and stunning new homes, along with the remarkable location, make Parkside at Arcadia the perfect place to start your homeownership or real-estate investment journey.

The sales centre for Parkside at Arcadia can be found at 380 Huntmar Drive, Kanata. For more information, visit mintoparkside.com.