Ottawa Magazine’s Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide 2019

BY Ottawa Magazine Staff

From feel-good fundraisers to the pretty and practical, we’re compiling a guide to the most coveted goods for the giving season. Watch this page and follow #OMGiftGuide2019 on Instagram for your daily dose of holiday inspiration.

A For minimalists at home, ambitious campers, and anyone addicted to caffeine: this hand-powered espresso maker requires no electricity or batteries.$120

Find it on Amazon

B We GLOVE these cashmere-lined Italian lambskin gloves, available in a rainbow of colours. $99.

Find them at Mickle Macks, 835 Bank St., micklemacks.com

C Because Christmas morning wouldn’t be the same without scratch cards. The winners here are charitable partners, including NGOs that help people around the world access food, water, education, and sustainable energy. Pack of 10 for $91.

Find them on Givelottolove.com

D For the public transit user and the hockey mom: Burton is re-releasing some of its 90s designs, and there’s nothing easier (or warmer) than a one-piece snow suit. $420.

Find it at Burton

E Whether you are a foodie or a spa lover, Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello has something to offer. Make the most of this season with a gift certificate at the world’s largest log chateau. From $76.

Find out more at ChateauMontebello.net

F Made in California from discarded fishing nets, the Ahi skateboard has a grippy surface and a patented wheel system that bridges the gap between surfing and skating. $195.

Find it at Bureo

G These modern ring holders are handmade in Toronto using gold leaf and marbled concrete — a mix of black and white, so no two are the same. Set of 3 for $62.

Find them on Etsy

H Enjoy unlimited access to the Museum of History, CINÉ+ and War Museum with an annual membership. $50.

Find out more at HistoryMuseum.ca

I Pioneers of the sustainably-sourced movement, Cocoa Camino’s newest bar features cocoa from small-scale farms in east Africa — a big win for the farmer-driven movement. $4.50.

Find it at camino.ca



J The beautiful and versatile Kinderboard helps children develop balance — and it can support up to 220 kg, which means adults can have a turn too. $125.

Find it at West Coast Kids

K With a matte finish, a stylish block-printed pattern, and a Fairtrade certification, this pajama set offers comfort, style, and ethics. $200.

Find them at The Ethical Silk Company

L The Garda runner is shown here as part of a custom kitchen project by West of Main Design; the power-loomed polyester rug features a lived-in design, rich colour, and a warm patina. $188.

Find it at West of Main Shoppe, 2437A Kaladar Ave.

M These battery-free toys appeal to kids of all ages. There’s a bit of STEM education involved, but Stomp Rockets are mostly a way to blast a bit of old-fashioned revelry into a holiday gathering. $20.

Find it at StompRocket.com

N A restaurant for the people, from the people. A restaurant where you can eat too much, drink too much, put your elbows on the table, laugh out loud … and no one will care. Gift cards from $25.

Order online at AbsintheCafe.ca, or buy in person at 1208 Wellington St. W

O Eye-catching art made from your DNA? How cool! Combine up to four people on one DNA — and bring a whole new meaning to swapping spit. From $270.

Find out more at DNA 11

P This tale about a coiffed pig that pushes his weight around in the White House is a timely parody of the classic children’s story. $23.

Find it on Amazon

Q Give the gift of axe throwing! Lumberjaxe Ottawa is offering discounts on gift cards until December 23. From $10.

Find it on Lumberjaxe.com or in person at 250 City Centre Ave., Unit 232-230

R The first official version of Monopoly highlighting our fair city launched this year. Hop across Walkley and Richmond, just don’t get stuck at Tunney’s Pasture! Proceeds fund local charities such as The Royal Ottawa and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa. $75.

Find it at MonopolyOttawa.com

S Kids can build, code, and decorate their own robot with the KIBO kit. Used in over 50 countries to encourage open-ended play and build STEM skills, KIBO is designed for kids 4 – 7. From $200.

Find it at KinderLab Robotics

T Add eye-catching glamour to your look with these diamond cut gold faceted bracelets. With intricate texture, they’re perfect for mixing and matching with your existing pieces for ultimate sparkle! Available in three styles in 14kt white, yellow, or rose gold. From $495.

Find them at Howard.ca or visit their store at 220 Sparks St.

U Turn fire into electricity with this compact cookstove. Just pop in some sticks or other biomass to create a smokeless flame —then proceed to cook and charge devices! Profits help people in sub-Saharan Africa cook and connect safely. $130.

Find it at BioLite

V Infared saunas offer the relaxing benefits of a regular sauna and more health benefits — plus they don’t cost as much to use. This one has room for your friends! $9,200.

Find them at Jacuzzi Ontario

W Christmas is coming, and this year True Bijoux is launching a Lab Grown Diamond collection! Earth-mined and lab-grown diamonds are impossible to tell apart — visit their Sparks Street boutique to see for yourself. Perfect for someone who wants a beautiful diamond for less. Shop the collection in-store or online at TrueBijoux.ca

X Pay homage to young environmental activist Greta Thunberg — and the scientists who are ringing the climate change alarm — with this of-the-moment tee. $30.

Find it at Moteefe.com